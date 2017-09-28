Chocolate coconut bread pudding is the perfect weekend dessert
Friday should mean chocolate, don’t you think? Switch things up with these soft, gooey chocolate pudding cups.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ready in 1 hour
Cooking time: 45 minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Ingredients
- 1 loaf day-old challah bread, cubed
- 1 400 ml can light coconut milk
- 1 1/2 cups milk
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp cocoa powder
- 1 Tbsp vanilla extract
- 4 ounces dark chocolate, cut into slivers
- 5 eggs
- 1 cup mini chocolate chips
- 1 cup shredded coconut
- whipped cream (optional)
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400. In a saucepan, place coconut milk, milk, brown sugar, cocoa powder and vanilla extract. Whisk until heated.
2. Put chocolate slivers in a large mixing bowl. Pour milk mixture over and whisk until chocolate slivers are melted and smooth. Whisk in eggs. Add bread cubes and gently mix allowing bread to soak up chocolate liquid. Mix in chocolate chips and coconut.
3. Spoon into ramekins and place on baking sheet. Bake on middle rack until firm, 45 to 50 minutes.
4. Remove from the oven and cool ramekins. Serve with whipped cream.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
If you’re finding the lure of rewards cards irresistible, be very careful: Vaz-Oxlade
There are heaps of fools who get hooked by generous sign-up bonuses or the hunt to accumulate points, writes Gail Vaz-Oxlade.
-
Are you and your lazy habits making the banks rich?
If you’re dealing with a bank that’s diming you to death on fees, look around for someone else who won’t.