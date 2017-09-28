Chocolate coconut bread pudding is the perfect weekend dessert

Directions



1. Preheat oven to 400. In a saucepan, place coconut milk, milk, brown sugar, cocoa powder and vanilla extract. Whisk until heated.



2. Put chocolate slivers in a large mixing bowl. Pour milk mixture over and whisk until chocolate slivers are melted and smooth. Whisk in eggs. Add bread cubes and gently mix allowing bread to soak up chocolate liquid. Mix in chocolate chips and coconut.



3. Spoon into ramekins and place on baking sheet. Bake on middle rack until firm, 45 to 50 minutes.



4. Remove from the oven and cool ramekins. Serve with whipped cream.



