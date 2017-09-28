Make it tonight: Refreshing Blueberry Banana Smoothie
The trick to being a smoothie pro lies within the way you treat your bananas.
The trick to being a smoothie pro is to get in the habit of peeling and freezing bananas as soon as they’re at peak ripeness. Your smoothies will have a new level of cool, creamy deliciousness.
Ready in 8 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 3 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
• 1 frozen banana
• 1 cup blueberries (frozen or fresh)
• 1 cup Greek yogurt
• 1 cup milk
• 1 Tbsp of chia seeds or ground flax
Directions
1. Chop your frozen banana into large pieces.
2. Now toss everything into the blender and whiz it up for a minute or two. Serve immediately.
