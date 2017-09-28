Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Make it tonight: Refreshing Blueberry Banana Smoothie

The trick to being a smoothie pro lies within the way you treat your bananas.

The trick to being a smoothie pro is to get in the habit of peeling and freezing bananas as soon as they’re at peak ripeness. Your smoothies will have a new level of cool, creamy deliciousness.

Ready in 8 minutes

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 3 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

• 1 frozen banana

• 1 cup blueberries (frozen or fresh)

• 1 cup Greek yogurt

• 1 cup milk

• 1 Tbsp of chia seeds or ground flax

Directions

1.   Chop your frozen banana into large pieces.

2. Now toss everything into the blender and whiz it up for a minute or two. Serve immediately.

For more meal ideas, VISIT sweetpotatochronicles.com.

