This leftover turkey and rice soup hits the spot (and makes room in the fridge)
You'll be giving thanks all over again for this easy, hearty turkey dish.
Ready in: 20 minutes
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
• 2 Tbsp olive oil
• 1 onion, diced
• 4 carrots, peeled and diced
• 4 celery, trimmed and diced
• 1 Tbsp fresh thyme
• 6 cups low sodium chicken stock
• 1 1/2 cups frozen corn (4 cobs with the corn sliced off)
• 3 cups leftover turkey or rotisserie chicken, shredded
• 1/2 cup fresh dill, chopped
• 1/4 cup lemon juice
• 2 cups cooked rice
• salt and pepper
Directions
1. Place oil in a large pot and bring to medium heat. Add onions, carrots and celery and sautee for three minutes, until the vegetables start to soften. Add the thyme and stir.
2. Pour the stock into the pot. Now add the chicken, corn dill, lemon juice and cooked rice. Taste and add salt and pepper to taste.
