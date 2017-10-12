Life / Food / Sweet Potato Chronicles

Fall in love with this seasonal maple apple cranberry crumble

Few recipes evoke fall more than this tart and sweet dessert.

Tart cranberries complement the sweetness of maple syrup in this apple crumble recipe.

Maya Visnyei

Ready in: 1 hour, 5  minutes
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 50 minutes
Serves 8

Ingredients
•  1 cup whole wheat flour
• 3/4 cup oats
• 1/2 cup + 2 Tbsp brown sugar
• 1 tsp cinnamon
• 1/4 tsp salt
• 1/3 cup pecans, chopped
• 1/2 cup butter, melted
•  5 1/2 cups or about 6 medium apples, peeled, cored and chopped into 1 ½ inch chunks
• 2 cups cranberry  (fresh or thawed frozen)
• 1/3 cup + 2 Tbsp maple syrup
• 1 Tbsp lemon juice
• 1 Tbsp flour

Directions

1.   Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. In a large, mix flour oats, 1/2 cup brown sugar, cinnamon, salt and pecans until blended. Add melted butter and 2 Tbsp of maple syrup and mix until the mixture is moist and crumbly. Put aside while you get the fruit together.

3. Toss apples and cranberries in lemon juice, 1/3 cup of syrup, sugar and flour. Pour fruit into a baking dish (11 x 8 x 2). Cover evenly with crumble topping.

4. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes until fruit is bubbling and the top is golden brown. Allow to cool for at least 30 minutes before serving.

For more great recipes, go to sweetpotatochronicles.com

