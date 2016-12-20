Mounties ask for help in finding pickup truck and driver that killed service dog
AIRDRIE, Alta. — RCMP are appealing to the public to help locate a man who hit and killed a guide dog with his truck in a city north of Calgary.
A woman was walking her roommate’s dog in Airdrie around 7 a.m. on Nov. 30.
The dog, named Austin, was an American Husky who police say was “very close” with his owner, and was needed for medical assistance.
Police say the woman lost control of Austin and he darted out onto the street, where he was hit by a pickup truck.
Mounties say the pickup was dark blue or green and the driver was male.
Police say the driver slowed, but didn't stop, after hitting the dog.
“It was apparent the driver saw the dog and slowed down, but did not stop after hitting the dog,” RCMP said in a statement.
Police are asking anyone with information on the driver, or the make and model of the truck, to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers.
