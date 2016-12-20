Regina-area physician guilty of unprofessional conduct for record snooping
REGINA — A Regina-area physician has been reprimanded for accessing the personal health information of 19 people without their consent.
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan has found Dr. Serhii Haidash guilty of unprofessional conduct.
Along with the reprimand, the college says he must pay $2,400 and take confidentiality retraining.
The college says if he fails to pay his licence will be suspended.
Jocelyne Bierman says she complained to the province and the privacy commissioner after someone looked at her records.
She says Haidash is not her family physician and knowing a stranger looked at her information made her feel extremely violated.
"There was no need for that person to have accessed my medical info," she said. "It is private information."
Neither the province nor the privacy commissioner would say whether they were investigating the breach. (CJME, The Canadian Press)
