Shorter treatment proves worse for kids with ear infections
A study that tested a shorter course of antibiotics for ear infections in children under age 2 finds that kids do better with the standard 10-day treatment.
Children who were given just five days of amoxicillin were less likely to get well in that time and had no fewer side effects than kids who were treated longer. Shorter treatment also did not help prevent emergence of drug-resistant germs as researchers had hoped.
Ear infections are the top reason children are given antibiotics, and doctors say the study shows the importance of finishing the full treatment as prescribed.
The study was published in Thursday's New England Journal of Medicine.
