Life / Health

Regina Board of Police renews reward money in two unsolved mystery cases

Regina's Board of Police Commissioners is renewing rewards in two unsolved cases including the slaying of a family and the disappearance of a child.

In 2010, the bodies of Gray Nay Htoo, his wife and their three-year-old son were found in their Regina townhouse.

The person or people who killed them have not been found.

In 2004, five-year-old Tamra Keepness disappeared from her home.

The girl was last seen by her family going to bed on July 5 and dozens of police and civilians conducted an extensive search for clues.

Police chief Evan Bray says renewing the $50,000 rewards for another year may lead to someone coming forward with information. (CKRM)

 

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...