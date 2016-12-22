Regina Board of Police renews reward money in two unsolved mystery cases
Regina's Board of Police Commissioners is renewing rewards in two unsolved cases including the slaying of a family and the disappearance of a child.
In 2010, the bodies of Gray Nay Htoo, his wife and their three-year-old son were found in their Regina townhouse.
The person or people who killed them have not been found.
In 2004, five-year-old Tamra Keepness disappeared from her home.
The girl was last seen by her family going to bed on July 5 and dozens of police and civilians conducted an extensive search for clues.
Police chief Evan Bray says renewing the $50,000 rewards for another year may lead to someone coming forward with information. (CKRM)
