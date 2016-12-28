‘Clean’ beauty product trend just pseudo-science, say experts

Gwyneth Paltrow once infamously bragged about having the butt of a 22-year-old stripper, but perhaps she should have been bragging about having the skin of a 30-ish model.

Whether you love or hate the actress-cum-entrepreneur, one has to admit the skin of the 44-year-old looks ah-mazing on the cover of the new book Goop Clean Beauty, released this week.

The sleek tome, by the editors of her popular lifestyle publication Goop with a foreword by Paltrow, devotes a large chunk to the supposed superiority of “clean … organic, non-toxic” beauty products.

Paltrow, or GP as she likes to call herself, is the latest in a long line of celebs to pitch “clean” makeup and skincare products to average Janes who don’t have the skin of a star, but would like to.

Dr. Julia Carroll, a dermatologist with Compass Dermatology in Toronto, says there is immense interest, with patients asking her every day about these kind of products.

“GP’s Essential Six” skincare items will cost you about $1,000. Is it worth it? Likely not, said Timothy Caulfield, author of Is Gwyneth Paltrow Wrong about Everything?

The beauty products industry, both in Canada and the U.S., has little government regulation and consequently companies and celebrities have a very wide berth to make all sorts of “sciencey-sounding” claims, he said.

Celebs like Paltrow and Jessica Alba are using fear, pseudo-science, and guilt to sell products to make a lot of money, said Caulfield in a phone interview from Calgary, where he is a Canada Research Chair in Health Law and Policy and a professor in the Faculty of Law and the School of Public Health at the University of Alberta.

Carroll concurs.

“It’s about profit,” said the skincare expert in a phone interview. “They’re fear mongering.”

Carroll advises you take the often-outlandish claims of stars trying to sell you pricey beauty products with a very large grain of Himalayan sea salt.