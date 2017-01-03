Life / Health

Snow causes problems in Manitoba, extreme cold warning lifted in Saskatchewan

The main highway from Winnipeg to the U-S border has reopened in southern Manitoba.

Highway 75 and several others were shut down earlier Tuesday due to the latest snowstorm in the area.

Environment Canada says the storm could drop up to 25 centimetres of snow before it moves into northern Ontario.

Strong northerly winds were reducing visibility to 500 metres in open areas.

The weather agency says people should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Meanwhile, an extreme cold warning for parts of Saskatchewan and Alberta have been lifted.

Environment Canada says temperatures hit -30 C with wind chills near -45 C in some areas.

This is the third storm in a week to hit southern Manitoba and the fourth in the past month.

(CJOB, CTV Winnipeg, CTV Regina)

