Questions raised over study on morning sickness pill Diclectin

A new research article raises serious concerns about a major clinical trial that underpins Health Canada’s confidence in the effectiveness of Diclectin, a popular morning sickness drug.

“The questionable data integrity, high drop-out rate, and other methodological concerns mean that the prescribing of this medication should not be based on this trial,” the study, co-authored by Toronto doctor Nav Persaud, concluded.

The 1975 trial involving 2,300 pregnant women, Persaud told the Star, lasted one week, had a 31 per cent drop-out rate, and results from those hundreds of participants were not analyzed.

The trial has been cited by Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as drugmaker Duchesnay Inc., as proof of the medication’s efficacy.

Yet the study’s methods and results were never made public. Persaud obtained records from the original trial by filing access to information requests to the U.S. and Canadian drug regulators.

Persaud focused on the clinical trial’s findings of efficacy. His new research paper is not about the drug’s safety.

Persaud’s review of the documents also found that one of the trial investigators had 30 of his recruited patients excluded after he was found by the U.S. government to have recorded patient data “in absence of patient visits.”

“Health Canada’s approval of this medication was based on this study. The FDA also based its approval, in part, on this study,” Persaud, a family doctor, lecturer and researcher at St. Michael’s Hospital, said about his decision to bring this unpublished clinical trial to light.

“We reviewed the available information and found some potential problems with the study that doctors and patients should know about,” he continued. “Regulators can make better decisions when this information is publicly available.

A Health Canada spokesperson said the department will review the new study. He said a regulatory re-assessment of the drug in 1989, an expert panel review last year and submissions from the drugmaker shows the medication works: “The available evidence continues to support Diclectin in the treatment of nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.”

An FDA spokesperson said it is examining the new study’s findings, adding that the U.S. regulator’s determination that the drug is safe and effective “remains unchanged.”

The double-blind, randomized trial in 1975 involved patients in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy with complaints of nausea or vomiting, and was conducted in 14 clinics across the United States.

At the time, the drug was called Bendectin and included three major ingredients. A short time later, the drug was reformulated to include only two of these main ingredients as the third was considered not beneficial, and a generic version called Diclectin has been on the market in Canada since 1983, according to a website sponsored by Quebec-based Duchesnay, maker of Diclectin.

In a statement, Duchesnay’s spokesman said Diclectin has been prescribed in Canada for several decades and its effectiveness proven through numerous studies.

“We have complete confidence in the safety and efficacy of Diclectin and are very proud to provide it as a safe and effective treatment option for women suffering from nausea and vomiting of pregnancy,” spokesman Ron Vaillancourt said.

In 2012, Persaud asked the company via email for a copy of the trial and an employee told him it was “not the property” of the company and he should submit a freedom of information request to the FDA.