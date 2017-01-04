Life / Health

Saskatchewan injects change to health with move to one provincial region

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government says it will consolidate the province's 12 health regions into one provincial health authority and the overhaul should take place this fall.

Health Minister Jim Reiter says the change will improve the co-ordination of services and the quality of patient care.

Reiter also says it will reduce administration and duplication, but he says it's not a centralization of services.

The announcement comes after the government appointed an advisory panel last summer to recommend options for fewer health regions and more efficient delivery of services.

The province is trying to save money because a big drop in revenue has pushed the deficit for this year closer to $1 billion.

The Athabasca Health Authority, which is a partnership between the province, Ottawa and First Nations to provide care in the far north, would keep its current structure.

 

