Tips for giving babies peanut-based foods to prevent allergy
A
A
Share via Email
New national guidelines say parents can protect their children from becoming allergic to peanuts by feeding them peanut-containing foods as early as 4 to 6 months of age.
What's on the menu for kids that young? Some tips:
GETTING STARTED
—If your baby has severe eczema, a kind of skin rash, or is allergic to eggs, ask your doctor first — but don't put it off. These babies are at high risk for developing peanut allergy and have the recommended earliest exposure, at 4 to 6 months. They may get a test first to be sure it's safe and that they're not already allergic. Some may get a first taste in the doctor's office while some parents may be told it's OK to introduce the foods at home.
—For other babies — those at low risk of allergy, or those at moderate risk because of mild eczema — parents can introduce peanut-based foods at home around 6 months like they introduce other solid foods.
—Once you successfully introduce peanut-based foods, feed them regularly, about three times a week during childhood.
WATCH FOR CHOKING HAZARDS
—Your baby should eat other solid foods first, to be sure he or she is developmentally ready.
—No whole peanuts or big globs of peanut butter on a spoon or in a lump, or chunky peanut butter.
AGE-APPROPRIATE OPTIONS
—Try watered-down peanut butter: Mix 2 teaspoons of smooth peanut butter with 2 to 3 teaspoons of hot water, and let cool.
—Try the peanut-
—Mix 2 teaspoons of smooth peanut butter with 2 to 3 Tablespoons of a
—Mix 2 teaspoons of peanut flour with about 2 Tablespoons of a
FIRST FEEDING AT HOME
—Don't introduce peanut-based foods, or any other food that might trigger allergy symptoms, when he or she has a cold or other illness that might be mistaken for a reaction.
—Give the first feeding at home, not at day care or a restaurant.
—Offer a small portion of one of the food options, wait 10 minutes and, if there's no reaction, give the rest while still observing for later reactions.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
—Mild symptoms can include a rash or a few hives around the mouth or face.
—Severe reactions that need immediate medical care can include widespread hives, swelling of the lips, face or tongue, wheezing or difficulty breathing, repetitive coughing, or becoming tired or limp.
Most Popular
-
-
Nova Scotia woman claims 'magnificent' $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades
-
'It shattered to pieces:' Nova Scotia Power probing wind turbine collapse
-
Woman charged with animal suffering for docking tails of puppies in Halifax region
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!