A look at the devastating toll of PTSD

A murder-suicide involving a former soldier and his family has renewed calls to bolster support for those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The body of 33-year-old Afghanistan veteran Lionel Desmond was found Tuesday in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.

Police say autopsies determined that Desmond and three family members died of gunshot wounds, and that his own wound was self-inflicted. Desmond's 31-year-old wife Shanna, their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah and his 52-year-old mother Brenda Desmond were the victims.

Before the tragedy, Desmond revealed on social media that he was struggling with PTSD, as well as post-concussion disorder and "ADD/ADHD from thrashing my head."

Here's a look at the devastating toll of post-traumatic stress disorder:

WHAT IS IT?

According to the PTSD Association of Canada, the condition can develop after a traumatic event in which a person experiences extreme fear, helplessness, or horror. These events can include a sexual or physical assault, the unexpected death of a loved one, an accident, war, or natural disaster.

The Canadian Armed Forces also uses the broader non-clinical term Operational Stress Injury to describe a psychological injury that may include PTSD as well as anxiety, depression, and substance abuse.

———

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

Symptoms can include a deep sense of helplessness, panic attacks, irritability, anger outbursts, problems at home or work, abnormal fear, feelings of devastation or numbness, flashbacks from the event, aversion to social contact, or avoidance of situations that might trigger memories of the event, says the PTSD Association of Canada.

———

HOW IS IT TRIGGERED?

The PTSD Association of Canada says trauma can be triggered by large-scale ordeals or any other life-altering experience. This can include terrorism attacks or devastating natural disasters, or highly personal events like a car accident, losing a job, divorce, failing to achieve a goal, seeing or hearing of a death, or personal injury.

———

WHAT ARE THE LONG-TERM EFFECTS OF PTSD?