Health Canada sending rape kits to Ontario reserves amid community pressure
OTTAWA — Health Canada is sending rape kits to communities in northern Ontario after indigenous leaders complained they were ill-equipped to deal with cases of sexual assault.
Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler says only 60 per cent of communities have the kits, a vital tool for collecting forensic evidence when an assault takes place.
Fiddler says his concerns were raised directly with Health Minister Jane Philpott, Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett and Status of Women Minister Patty Hajdu during a meeting last month about sexual abuse in indigenous communities.
Nishnawbe Aski police Chief Terry Armstrong says the shortage of kits means victims often have to be sent to hospitals in outlying areas such as Sioux Lookout and Thunder Bay.
He says he believes the shortage could discourage victims choosing not to come forward.
Northern Ontario NDP MP Charlie Angus says communities across Canada lack the resources to properly investigate sexual abuse, helping to propogate a cycle of violence against indigenous women.
