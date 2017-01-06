Yukon premier says federal government must not act alone on Northern issues
WHITEHORSE — Yukon Premier Sandy Silver is advising the federal government not to make unilateral decisions about issues affecting Canada's North.
Silver's comments come as the provinces and territories look for a new deal on health-care funding.
He says meaningful consultations must recognize that residents in the North spend more on travel than their southern counterparts to get medical care.
Yukon's discussions with Ottawa on a new health care pact are focused on receiving a larger travel budget.
Silver, who has just marked his first month in office after leading the Yukon Liberals to an election victory, also says territorial leaders share concerns about the recently announced offshore drilling ban in the Arctic Ocean.
He says First Nations leaders and territorial governments expect consultation and will stand united to ensure they are included in the development of future policies. (CKRW)
