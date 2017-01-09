Busiest time of year for Regina hospitals; region says it's ready
REGINA — Hospitals in Regina say they're prepared for their busiest time of the year to begin this month.
The Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region says in a news release that Pasqua and Regina General Hospitals often see a significant increase in patient volumes during the first three months of the year.
The increase is largely because of flu cases.
The region says more beds have been added at both hospitals, including a new general medicine unit at the Pasqua Hospital that became operational today with 16 new beds and the capacity to add eight additional beds.
Health region president and CEO Keith Dewar says people can help by using the right resources when they're sick, such as medical clinics outside of hospitals.
The region also says people need to take steps to prevent illness, such as immunizations and hand washing, and stay home if they do get sick.
