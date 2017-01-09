Operations at Regina hospital interrupted by ventilation system failure
REGINA — Officials at Regina's Pasqua Hospital says surgeries and procedures are being postponed or moved after a ventilation system failure.
Small particles of debris from a fan belt failure were blown through a portion of the hospital's ventilation system on Monday, affecting the hospital’s medical equipment sterilization area.
In a news release, the hospital says some patients will be moved to Regina General Hospital "in order to ensure safe and sterile patient care."
Officials say the hospital's medical device reprocessing department and all of the equipment in it must be thoroughly recleaned and sanitized before the equipment can be safely used for patients.
The hospital says depending on how long the cleaning takes, there could be further postponements on Wednesday.
The region began notifying patients and physicians in the late afternoon and evening Monday of the need to postpone or relocate their procedures.
“The safety of our patients is of the utmost importance to us, and we cannot proceed with these surgeries and procedures without access to appropriately cleaned and sterilized equipment,” said Sharon Garratt, vice-president of Integrated Health Services.
“We apologize profusely to our patients for this sudden need to postpone or move their surgeries and procedures, and ask for their understanding. We know last-minute changes or postponements are difficult for patients to accommodate, and very disappointing.
"Patients requiring emergency surgeries and other procedures that can be safely offered will continue to receive them during this time.”
Some other areas of the hospital experienced minor impacts from the incident and are receiving an additional cleaning as well.
