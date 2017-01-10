Time to take a fresh breath of ganja: The gateway drug to fitness?

Yoga teacher Joey Lundgreen, 35, smiles warmly at students. People chat casually before class with their neighbours, as they take turns breathing from the vaporizer. The atmosphere here is warm, open and connected.

With his lion-like mane and fully embodied voice, Lundgreen leads the class through a series of breathing exercises.

“When I started this practice, (it) was a very helpful effect for me because my body was kinda very stuck and not very strong or capable, and this has been true for many of our students too. For this reason it’s sometimes called ‘Ganja Yoga, the gateway drug to fitness,’” said Lundgreen.

The drug helps people relax and open up, says studio owner Lucelene Pancini, 43, who also teaches at the studio. The dynamic blond woman — a former Brazilian champion of judo and jiu-jitsu — opened Ganja Yoga on Bloor Street West in Toronto in 2011, and has seen the number of students grow steadily over the years.

“It’s beautiful to work with ganja but I tell people you have to be responsible too. A lot of people come here who have never smoked, or done yoga before. Anxiety or paranoia can come, so I provide a safe space, so people can look and say ‘Lu is here for me,’” said Pancini.

The studio uses an energizing strain of cannabis called Sativa at the beginning of the class and the more relaxing, meditative Indica before going into the final resting state, Savasana. For legal reasons, the studio asks participants to contribute their own cannabis for the practice but shares the vaporizer.

“Breathing becomes slower and deeper and muscles let go, so for sure you can go much further into the poses,” said Pancini, who has been teaching yoga for 12 years. “In the mind, it’s the same thing. Because you’re in the present moment you stop to care what the person is doing beside you.”

Ganja yoga studios have existed for some years now in major centres like Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. With the impending legalization of weed, and more and more dispensaries popping up, perhaps we will see an increase of such studios.

“One of the things we’re doing is taking the stigma out of it a bit, and formally bringing it into practice of yoga. It makes for a beautiful, very friendly community environment compared to the often beautiful but somewhat sterile usual yoga studios,” said Lundgreen.

Although the idea of pairing weed and yoga may seem cutting edge or à la mode, the practice goes back centuries.

Hindu deity Lord Shiva is said to have introduced cannabis to the people as a medicinal and spiritual aid, and the Vedas (sacred Hindu texts dating from 1200 BCE) record Indian holy men pairing yoga with cannabis preparations to connect to the divine.

Although the use of the plant did not become stigmatized in India until the 1960s when the government clamped down on it after an international conference, the use of bhang (a milkshake-like drink made with ground cannabis) is permitted in India during celebrations.