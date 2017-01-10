Regina hospital ventilation system fixed, cleaning and sterilizing underway

REGINA — A problem with the ventilation system at Regina's Pasqua Hospital is now fixed.

However, procedures that were scheduled for today are being postponed until all the equipment is cleaned and reprocessed.

On Monday afternoon, the Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region discovered a fan-belt failure was causing small particles of debris to circulate and blow into the hospital's medical equipment sterilization area.

Sharon Garrett, the region's vice-president Integrated Health Services, says all patients affected have been notified.

Garrett didn't know the number of procedures that have been postponed.

She says emergency procedures are being carried out and others were moved to the Regina General hospital.

"It's going to take us a while to reprocess the equipment," Garrett said. "Once it's safe to proceed, we'll continue with providing procedures."

Staff has to make sure all equipment is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized before it could be safely used on patients.

She added an overall review of their system will be done once everything is back to normal, to ensure the same problem isn't repeated, but she admits difficulties still exist beyond their control.

"Our infrastructure needs, in all of our facilities, are significantly greater than the funding that we received to keep that infrastructure up to date," said Garrett. "So it's a challenge across the province given all of the number of facilities we have and all of the needs to keep our facilities up to the standards that we need."

Patients with questions about whether their procedure will proceed should contact the department where their procedure is scheduled to be done.