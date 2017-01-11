Flint, US officials tell Flint residents water is improving
A
A
Share via Email
FLINT, Mich. — Flint officials, along with Michigan and federal officials, say the most recent test results show the level of lead in the city's water is dropping.
Officials also told a town hall meeting Wednesday that chlorine residuals have become "excellent" and that bacteria issues have become almost non-existent.
However, despite the improved water quality, there was no call for an end to bottled water distribution or removal of faucet filters.
Several people interrupted the meeting, saying they didn't believe the water safety claims.
Dr. Nicole Lurie of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services noted the water crisis isn't over. She said residents are still advised to use a filter but people ought to see "there are signs of progress."
The lack of water treatment to control corrosion caused lead to leach from pipes and old fixtures in some homes.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!