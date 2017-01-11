Exercising a few days a week could be just as beneficial as being a gym rat: study
Fitness freaks might not be ahead of the curve when it comes to living a longer life, according to the findings in this study.
People who work out just a few times a week might be reaping the same health benefits of your average gym rat.
A study published in the JAMA Internal Medicine journal this week found that mortality rates were 30 per cent lower in adults who were active, compared to those who were inactive. That confirms what we all already suspected: being active is a lot healthier than living life like a couch potato.
The juicy part? That 30 per cent life boost is there whether you’re a hardcore gym rat, or a weekend warrior hitting the treadmill on your days off.
The all-cause mortality rates were the same among respondents who performed the recommended amount of physical activity during 1 or 2 sessions per week, and those who worked out like they were training for the Mr. Olympia.
The study surveyed 63,591 adults in Britain, with data collected from 1994 to 2012 and analyzed in 2016.
