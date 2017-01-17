Tired, envious and way too gassy: Welcome to the 10-day detox

Cold-pressed juice cleanses are no longer in style. Lately, editors at fashion bible Vogue, and other trendsetters, are preaching slightly less severe measures. Detoxes that focus on preparing and eating whole foods are being hocked by everyone from celebrities to fit nutritionists and cookbook authors such as Joy McCarthy and Melissa Hartwig.

Hartwig, in particular, has gained a cult following — with her The Whole30 book spending 66 weeks and counting on The New York Times bestseller list. Acolytes of hers, and similar programs, are generally not allowed to consume a long list of foods, drinks, and additives for 30 days. Many programs also offer a 10-day, or even two-day, detox plan.

If you do manage to stick with Hartwig’s 30-day program, her website promises it “will change your life.”

But, registered dietitian Andrea Miller warns people need to be wary of such promises.

“There is no solid scientific research on detoxes, it’s mostly anecdotal information,” said Miller in a phone interview from Whitby, Ont. “I advise my clients to look at the source and ask themselves: ‘Does (the person selling the detox) have something to gain from this?’”

The nutrition expert also points out that there is generally no need for healthy people to do a detox program as our bodies already naturally detox via our kidneys and liver. Which doesn’t mean Miller is staunchly against the concept, saying that if a program helps some people get in the habit of preparing and eating more whole foods on a regular basis, then that can be a good thing.

What’s not such a good thing is the temporary nature of detoxes, she warns. Programs with strict rules means many adherents may white-knuckle their way through a time-based plan only to inevitably return to their unhealthy eating habits the minute it’s over.

Beyond the end of January, Miller recommends setting some SMART (specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and trackable) nutrition and fitness goals you can reach throughout 2017.

Now that sounds like a smart plan most of us could stick to for longer than 30 days.

Goop or joyous? two detoxes yielding similar results

For me, last year was an annus horribilis.

The cherry on my misery sundae was that I ended 2016 exactly 16 pounds heavier than a mere year earlier.

Admittedly, I had been eating too much ice cream to soothe my frayed nerves. So, in a bid to start this year with fewer sundaes and more smoothies, I did a 10-day detox.

For the first five days of 2017 I followed the plan from Goop Clean Beauty, written by the editors of Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle publication.

The rules were, no: alcohol, caffeine, dairy, eggs, beef, pork, shellfish, raw fish, gluten, soy, nightshades, strawberries, oranges, grapefruits, grapes, bananas, corn, white rice, sugar, peanuts, processed oils, and processed butters.

Thankfully, I then consciously uncoupled from that detox for the remaining five days, following the rules in the new book Joyous Detox by Joy McCarthy.

These rules were, no: refined sugar, artificial sweeteners, dairy, gluten, peanuts, unfermented soy, corn, alcohol, coffee, and genetically modified organisms.

On both detoxes I had throbbing headaches; felt constantly exhausted; burned with jealousy when my friends gorged on snacks; and spent an inordinate amount of time on the ceramic throne. Mistakes? I made a few (like not realizing there is caffeine in decaf coffee).

In the end, I lost a measly two pounds. But, what I did gain was a renewed belief that I am strong enough to make this year better than the last.

That may sound a little corny to some, but after not being able to eat corn for a week and a half I’ll take what I can get.

Melissa Dunne's 10-day Detox Food Diary

Jan. 1

Breakfast: Homemade granola, water, decaf coffee

Lunch: Turkey, carrots, hummus

Dinner: Chicken, salad

Snacks: Carrots, hummus, apple with almond butter, homemade almond-butter cookies, sparkling water with lemon

Mood: I have a headache and feel very anxious about whether I can do this detox. I conk out around 10 p.m. after running for half an hour. Very gassy.

Jan. 2

Breakfast: Almond-butter cookie, apple, almond butter, water, decaf coffee

Lunch: Take-out chicken and rice bowl – ate around the corn and tomatoes

Dinner: Turkey, carrots, hummus

Snacks: Carrots, hummus, apple, almond butter, pineapple, water with lemon, almond-milk decaf latte

Mood: I have a headache and feel tired so I skip my planned workout. I’m also gassy and have increased bowel movements.

Jan. 3

Breakfast: Same as yesterday

Lunch: Turkey, carrots, hummus

Dinner: Lemon chicken, salad

Snacks: Apple with almond butter, pineapple, sparkling water with lemon, homemade granola bars, store-bought vegan energy bites

Mood: I have another headache. I am so hungry I eat my dinner at 3:45 p.m. I also buy a vegan snack at grocery store out of desperation (it’s truly awful). I run for half an hour despite having increased bowel movements … again.

Jan. 4

Breakfast: Granola bar, apple and nut butter, decaf coffee, sparkling water and lemon

Lunch: Turkey, celery, carrots, hummus

Dinner: Salmon with lemon and ginger, sticky coconut brown rice

Snacks: Coconut-milk decaf latte, apple

Mood: The headache is gone, but I’m still feeling very tired. I spend $5 on an awful coconut-milk latte, which turns out not to contain pure coconut milk, but coconut ‘beverage.’ Increased bowel movements, paired with half-an-hour of running, which is as pleasant as it sounds.

Jan. 5

Breakfast: Granola bar, decaf coffee, water

Lunch: Turkey, carrots, celery, hummus

Dinner: Brown rice, chicken, homemade roasted squash soup

Snacks: Roasted almonds, pineapple chunks, homemade granola bar

Mood: No headache, but still exhausted. I run (very slowly) for half an hour.

Jan. 6

Breakfast: Banana, water with lime, freshly squeezed orange juice with sparkling water, decaf coffee, a handful of grain-free, nut-based granola

Lunch: Leftover squash soup

Dinner: Leftover squash soup

Snacks: Apple, almonds, guacamole, orange juice, red pepper slices, carrots and celery sticks

Mood: I go to the gym, but give up after five minutes of stretching as I felt tired, had a headache, and had increased bowel movements. Made homemade breakfast cookies for the morning.

Jan. 7

Breakfast: Banana, water with lemon and lime, orange juice, decaf coffee, handful of grain-free granola, homemade breakfast cookie

Lunch: Homemade frittata

Dinner: Store-bought rotisserie chicken, celery, carrots, humus, avocado

Snacks: Apple, homemade granola, banana, almonds, guacamole, carrots

Mood: Exhausted with too many bowel movements to count. I had friends over for a board-game night and felt my body surge with jealousy as they dipped blue-corn chips into guac, while I had to make do with carrot sticks and guac (ugh).

Jan. 8

Breakfast: Banana, water, decaf coffee, two breakfast cookies

Lunch: Leftover frittata

Dinner: Homemade chicken- and sweet-potato curry

Snacks: Banana with almond butter, granola, almonds, walnuts

Mood: Tired, no headache. I went ice skating, preceded by a two-hour cat nap in the afternoon because I felt so tired even though I am staunchly anti-nap.

Jan 9

Breakfast: Banana, water, decaf coffee, one breakfast cookie

Lunch: Leftover curry

Dinner: Spicy homemade shrimp with guacamole and carrots

Snacks: Breakfast cookie, apple, almonds, water

Mood: Tired, but did half-hour of running anyway. I went to see a movie and snuck in almonds and Perrier, in lieu of the box of Junior Mints and Diet Coke I would usually share with my hubby. It was not fun.