Tired, envious and way too gassy: Welcome to the 10-day detox
Despite a lack of evidence they’re good for you, detox programs are wildly popular. Wanting to get a healthy start in January, Metro decides to try one anyway.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Cold-pressed juice cleanses are no longer in style. Lately, editors at fashion bible Vogue, and other trendsetters, are preaching slightly less severe measures. Detoxes that focus on preparing and eating whole foods are being hocked by everyone from celebrities to fit nutritionists and cookbook authors such as Joy McCarthy and Melissa Hartwig.
Hartwig, in particular, has gained a cult following — with her The Whole30 book spending 66 weeks and counting on The New York Times bestseller list. Acolytes of hers, and similar programs, are generally not allowed to consume a long list of foods, drinks, and additives for 30 days. Many programs also offer a 10-day, or even two-day, detox plan.
If you do manage to stick with Hartwig’s 30-day program, her website promises it “will change your life.”
But, registered dietitian Andrea Miller warns people need to be wary of such promises.
“There is no solid scientific research on detoxes, it’s mostly anecdotal information,” said Miller in a phone interview from Whitby, Ont. “I advise my clients to look at the source and ask themselves: ‘Does (the person selling the detox) have something to gain from this?’”
The nutrition expert also points out that there is generally no need for healthy people to do a detox program as our bodies already naturally detox via our kidneys and liver. Which doesn’t mean Miller is staunchly against the concept, saying that if a program helps some people get in the habit of preparing and eating more whole foods on a regular basis, then that can be a good thing.
What’s not such a good thing is the temporary nature of detoxes, she warns. Programs with strict rules means many adherents may white-knuckle their way through a time-based plan only to inevitably return to their unhealthy eating habits the minute it’s over.
Beyond the end of January, Miller recommends setting some SMART (specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and trackable) nutrition and fitness goals you can reach throughout 2017.
Now that sounds like a smart plan most of us could stick to for longer than 30 days.
Goop or joyous? two detoxes yielding similar results
For me, last year was an annus horribilis.
The cherry on my misery sundae was that I ended 2016 exactly 16 pounds heavier than a mere year earlier.
Admittedly, I had been eating too much ice cream to soothe my frayed nerves. So, in a bid to start this year with fewer sundaes and more smoothies, I did a 10-day detox.
For the first five days of 2017 I followed the plan from Goop Clean Beauty, written by the editors of Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle publication.
The rules were, no: alcohol, caffeine, dairy, eggs, beef, pork, shellfish, raw fish, gluten, soy, nightshades, strawberries, oranges, grapefruits, grapes, bananas, corn, white rice, sugar, peanuts, processed oils, and processed butters.
Thankfully, I then consciously uncoupled from that detox for the remaining five days, following the rules in the new book Joyous Detox by Joy McCarthy.
These rules were, no: refined sugar, artificial sweeteners, dairy, gluten, peanuts, unfermented soy, corn, alcohol, coffee, and genetically modified organisms.
On both detoxes I had throbbing headaches; felt constantly exhausted; burned with jealousy when my friends gorged on snacks; and spent an inordinate amount of time on the ceramic throne. Mistakes? I made a few (like not realizing there is caffeine in decaf coffee).
In the end, I lost a measly two pounds. But, what I did gain was a renewed belief that I am strong enough to make this year better than the last.
That may sound a little corny to some, but after not being able to eat corn for a week and a half I’ll take what I can get.
Melissa Dunne's 10-day Detox Food Diary
Jan. 1
Breakfast: Homemade granola, water, decaf coffee
Lunch: Turkey, carrots, hummus
Dinner: Chicken, salad
Snacks: Carrots, hummus, apple with almond butter, homemade almond-butter cookies, sparkling water with lemon
Mood: I have a headache and feel very anxious about whether I can do this detox. I conk out around 10 p.m. after running for half an hour. Very gassy.
Jan. 2
Breakfast: Almond-butter cookie, apple, almond butter, water, decaf coffee
Lunch: Take-out chicken and rice bowl – ate around the corn and tomatoes
Dinner: Turkey, carrots, hummus
Snacks: Carrots, hummus, apple, almond butter, pineapple, water with lemon, almond-milk decaf latte
Mood: I have a headache and feel tired so I skip my planned workout. I’m also gassy and have increased bowel movements.
Jan. 3
Breakfast: Same as yesterday
Lunch: Turkey, carrots, hummus
Dinner: Lemon chicken, salad
Snacks: Apple with almond butter, pineapple, sparkling water with lemon, homemade granola bars, store-bought vegan energy bites
Mood: I have another headache. I am so hungry I eat my dinner at 3:45 p.m. I also buy a vegan snack at grocery store out of desperation (it’s truly awful). I run for half an hour despite having increased bowel movements … again.
Jan. 4
Breakfast: Granola bar, apple and nut butter, decaf coffee, sparkling water and lemon
Lunch: Turkey, celery, carrots, hummus
Dinner: Salmon with lemon and ginger, sticky coconut brown rice
Snacks: Coconut-milk decaf latte, apple
Mood: The headache is gone, but I’m still feeling very tired. I spend $5 on an awful coconut-milk latte, which turns out not to contain pure coconut milk, but coconut ‘beverage.’ Increased bowel movements, paired with half-an-hour of running, which is as pleasant as it sounds.
Jan. 5
Breakfast: Granola bar, decaf coffee, water
Lunch: Turkey, carrots, celery, hummus
Dinner: Brown rice, chicken, homemade roasted squash soup
Snacks: Roasted almonds, pineapple chunks, homemade granola bar
Mood: No headache, but still exhausted. I run (very slowly) for half an hour.
Jan. 6
Breakfast: Banana, water with lime, freshly squeezed orange juice with sparkling water, decaf coffee, a handful of grain-free, nut-based granola
Lunch: Leftover squash soup
Dinner: Leftover squash soup
Snacks: Apple, almonds, guacamole, orange juice, red pepper slices, carrots and celery sticks
Mood: I go to the gym, but give up after five minutes of stretching as I felt tired, had a headache, and had increased bowel movements. Made homemade breakfast cookies for the morning.
Jan. 7
Breakfast: Banana, water with lemon and lime, orange juice, decaf coffee, handful of grain-free granola, homemade breakfast cookie
Lunch: Homemade frittata
Dinner: Store-bought rotisserie chicken, celery, carrots, humus, avocado
Snacks: Apple, homemade granola, banana, almonds, guacamole, carrots
Mood: Exhausted with too many bowel movements to count. I had friends over for a board-game night and felt my body surge with jealousy as they dipped blue-corn chips into guac, while I had to make do with carrot sticks and guac (ugh).
Jan. 8
Breakfast: Banana, water, decaf coffee, two breakfast cookies
Lunch: Leftover frittata
Dinner: Homemade chicken- and sweet-potato curry
Snacks: Banana with almond butter, granola, almonds, walnuts
Mood: Tired, no headache. I went ice skating, preceded by a two-hour cat nap in the afternoon because I felt so tired even though I am staunchly anti-nap.
Jan 9
Breakfast: Banana, water, decaf coffee, one breakfast cookie
Lunch: Leftover curry
Dinner: Spicy homemade shrimp with guacamole and carrots
Snacks: Breakfast cookie, apple, almonds, water
Mood: Tired, but did half-hour of running anyway. I went to see a movie and snuck in almonds and Perrier, in lieu of the box of Junior Mints and Diet Coke I would usually share with my hubby. It was not fun.
Jan 10
Breakfast: Banana, almond butter, water, decaf coffee
Lunch: Spicy homemade shrimp with guac
Dinner: Leftover spicy homemade shrimp with guac
Snacks: Almonds, water with lime, two cans of Diet Coke, pineapple chunks, banana and almond butter, apple, nut granola, orange juice
Mood: I did an hour-long detox hot yoga class and felt very tired. On my last day, I cheated and had two cans of Diet Coke, as I had a lot of work to do and felt I need the jolt of caffeine (I regret nothing).
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!