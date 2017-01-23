Life / Health

Saskatchewan wood company fined $45K after worker's arm seriously injured

GLASLYN, Sask. — A Saskatchewan company that makes wood products has been fined more than $45,000 after a worker was seriously injured on the job.

The province says L & M Wood Products (2011) Ltd. pleaded guilty on Jan. 17 to violating one count under Occupational Health and Safety legislation.

On Feb. 10, 2015 an employee was cleaning a piece of machinery at its business near Glaslyn when his arm got caught in a sprocket and was seriously injured.

The company admitted to failing to provide an effective safeguard where a worker may contact a dangerous moving part of a machine, resulting in a serious injury to a worker.

L & M Wood Products was fined $32,500 with a $13,000 surcharge. 

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections, and prosecutions.

"While everyone is responsible to create and maintain a safe and healthy workplace, employers carry the greatest responsibility because of their authority and control over the worksite," the ministry said Monday in a news release.

