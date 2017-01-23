US health officials cancel climate conference; don't say why
NEW YORK — The government's top public health agency has
But a co-sponsor was told by the Centers for Disease and Prevention that the agency was worried how the conference would be viewed by the Trump administration.
The incoming administration did not ask or order that the meeting be
"They had no idea or not whether the new administration would be supportive," said Benjamin, whose group was a co-sponsor of the event with the CDC.
Rather, the decision was "a strategic retreat," intended to head off a possible last minute cancellation or other repercussions from Trump officials who may prove hostile to spending money on climate change science, Benjamin said Monday.
Benjamin called the decision understandable but worrisome.
A CDC official confirmed the agency's decision last month to cancel the Climate and Health Summit scheduled for Feb. 14-17 but offered no explanation when asked. In a statement to those registered, the CDC said the summit may take place later in the year.
Public health experts say climate change is a man-made problem that contributes to a range of health issues and illnesses, including heat stroke and diseases spread by tropical insects. The CDC has a $10 million program on climate and health, and published guidelines to help local health officials deal with human vulnerability to climate change.
In 2012, Trump tweeted that the concept of global warming was created by the Chinese to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. He later said he was joking, but during the presidential campaign referred to global warming as "a hoax."
Before he took office, Trump met with former
