Autistic woman's family notifies P.E.I. government of lawsuit in bizarre case
CHARLOTTETOWN — The family of an autistic woman whose father was wrongly accused of sexually assaulting has served notice it will sue the P.E.I. government for how it handled the bizarre case.
In a notice of litigation addressed to the provincial Justice Department, the parents say they intend to file a statement of claim in the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island after 90 days.
The letter says the lawsuit will address damages stemming from the conduct of former health minister Doug Currie and departmental employees.
As well, the letter says the statement of claim will allege breaches of the woman's charter rights after the allegations first arose while she was living in a government-supported group home in January 2015.
In March 2016, a provincial court judge found Curry treated the family deplorably after he failed to investigate the allegations, which surfaced when group home caregivers alleged the non-verbal woman had used a widely discredited communication technique to reveal her father had sexually abused her.
Justice Nancy Key said if the health minister had completed an investigation, it would have become clear early on that the daughter couldn't have made the allegations attributed to her through facilitated communication.
The provincial government did not respond to a request for an interview Wednesday.
