N.B. urged to ban blood plasma sales as Moncton clinic nears completion
MONCTON, N.B. — New Brunswick is being urged to ban blood plasma sales, even as a for-profit Ontario company says it is weeks away from opening a clinic in the Maritime province.
Canadian Plasma Resources, which pays qualified donors $25 to $100 per donation, says its Moncton clinic is almost ready, although it hasn't yet received federal approval.
CEO Barzin Bahardoust says the Hamilton-based company expects approval in about a month, but Health Canada would only say it is still reviewing the company's application.
The New Brunswick Health Coalition says say Premier Brian Gallant should ban the sale of blood and plasma to protect the integrity of the national blood system.
The coalition says allowing the company to operate would make it a direct competitor to the non-profit Canadian Blood Services.
Canadian Plasma already operates a donation clinic in Saskatoon, but Ontario and Quebec don't allow them.
