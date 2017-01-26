Carbon monoxide forces evacuation of apartment building in Saskatoon
SASKATOON — No one was hurt but residents of 24 units in a Saskatoon apartment building had to be evacuated in the middle of the night due to a carbon monoxide leak.
A CO detector in one of the suites alerted residents about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday and fire crews were called.
They identified a faulty boiler as the source of the potentially deadly gas.
Those with nowhere to go were sheltered inside a city bus.
Battalion Chief Don Tyndall says the carbon monoxide levels in the building were more than three times above the threshold for an evacuation.
No one will be allowed to stay in the building until the boiler is fixed.
The Red Cross has made arrangements for six families to stay at a local hotel. A spokesperson for the Emergency Response Team said they will reassess the situation if more help is needed past 72 hours.
(CKOM)
