Gore, others revive cancelled US climate and health confab
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A
Former
CDC officials didn't say why they
Health Association Executive Director Dr. Georges Benjamin said the one-day conference is moving from the CDC to the Carter Center. Gore will still be one of the two keynote speakers.
Benjamin said the new plan fills a void, but changes the agenda. He doesn't know if government officials will attend.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!