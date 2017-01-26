Life / Health

Gore, others revive cancelled US climate and health confab

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. The canceled federal conference on climate change and health problem is back on but apparently minus the federal government. Former Vice President Al Gore, the University of Washington, the Harvard Global Health Institute and the American Public Health Association are resurrecting a climate change and health conference set for next month that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had planned then canceled in December. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. The canceled federal conference on climate change and health problem is back on but apparently minus the federal government. Former Vice President Al Gore, the University of Washington, the Harvard Global Health Institute and the American Public Health Association are resurrecting a climate change and health conference set for next month that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had planned then canceled in December. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

WASHINGTON — A cancelled conference on climate change and health is back on but apparently minus the U.S. government.

Former Vice-President Al Gore, the University of Washington, the Harvard Global Health Institute and the American Public Health Association are resurrecting the meeting set for next month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had planned the conference then cancelled it in December.

CDC officials didn't say why they cancelled the Atlanta convention.

Health Association Executive Director Dr. Georges Benjamin said the one-day conference is moving from the CDC to the Carter Center. Gore will still be one of the two keynote speakers.

Benjamin said the new plan fills a void, but changes the agenda. He doesn't know if government officials will attend.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...