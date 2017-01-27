Life / Health

Saskatchewan rural and remote health minister diagnosed with cancer

REGINA — Saskatchewan's rural and remote health minister says he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Greg Ottenbreit, who lost his five-year-old son to cancer in 2000, says he has colorectal cancer.

In a statement, he says the disease was detected at an early enough stage that his prognosis is good.

But the Yorkton MLA says it will require extensive treatment over the next few months.

After the death of their son, Brayden, Ottenbreit and his wife founded a charity in his name, which has raised more than $800,000 for cancer research.

He says his family will be relying on their faith to help them through, just as they did when their son was diagnosed.

"My wife said back then that we could 'Choose to be bitter, or choose to be better — it's the choice of one vowel'," he said in a statement. "We will again strive for better. With my family at my side, I will beat this and have good come from it."

Premier Brad Wall called Ottenbreit "an incredible advocate for cancer treatment (who) now needs our support and prayers."

"We are 100 per cent behind you and know you can beat this," Wall posted on social media.

He said Ottenbreit will continue his cabinet duties until the implications of his treatment are clear.

