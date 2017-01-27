Saskatchewan rural and remote health minister diagnosed with cancer
A
A
Share via Email
REGINA — Saskatchewan's rural and remote health minister says he has been diagnosed with cancer.
Greg Ottenbreit, who lost his five-year-old son to cancer in 2000, says he has colorectal cancer.
In a statement, he says the disease was detected at an early enough stage that his prognosis is good.
But the Yorkton MLA says it will require extensive treatment over the next few months.
After the death of their son, Brayden, Ottenbreit and his wife founded a charity in his name, which has raised more than $800,000 for cancer research.
He says his family will be relying on their faith to help them through, just as they did when their son was diagnosed.
"My wife said back then that we could 'Choose to be bitter, or choose to be better — it's the choice of one vowel'," he said in a statement. "We will again strive for better. With my family at my side, I will beat this and have good come from it."
Premier Brad Wall called Ottenbreit "an incredible advocate for cancer treatment (who) now needs our support and prayers."
"We are 100 per cent behind you and know you can beat this," Wall posted on social media.
He said Ottenbreit will continue his cabinet duties until the implications of his treatment are clear.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!