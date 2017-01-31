Prince Edward Island signs health deal with additional $45.1 million
CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island is the latest province to sign on to a health deal with the federal government, agreeing to an additional $45.1 million over the next 10 years.
The targeted funding will see $24.6 million for home care and related infrastructure requirements and $20.5 million to support mental health initiatives.
The funding will begin in the 2017-18 fiscal year.
P.E.I. is the last of the four Atlantic provinces to ink a deal with Ottawa.
Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Saskatchewan have also agreed to deals.
The federal government says performance indicators and a system of annual public reporting with be developed in the coming weeks along with a detailed plan on how the funding will be spent over and above existing programs.
