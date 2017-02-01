Health clinic for refugees opens in Saskatoon; operates 1/2 day a week
A
A
Share via Email
SASKATOON — A clinic dedicated to refugee health care in Saskatoon has opened its doors.
Refugee Engagement and Community Health brings together medical professionals under one roof to provide services for refugees who face barriers accessing health care.
Dr. Mahli Brindamour, a pediatrician at the clinic, says about 300 government-sponsored refugees arrive in the city every year with "very specific needs."
She says often times children have nutritional deficiencies or developmental delay and this needs to be addressed as soon as they arrive.
Brindamour says health providers at the clinic know how to best work with the "vulnerable population” who face "immense challenges" to accessing things like medical, mental health and dental services.
Getting the clinic up and running hasn't been an easy task — Brindamour noted securing financial support has been a struggle, and while some physicians will work on a fee for service model, most of the staff volunteer their time.
The clinic will be open Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. out of the Community Clinic on 2nd Avenue.
"People are putting hours and hours above their duty to be able to make this work because we think this is so important,” she said.
Brindamour says they hope to get additional funding so they can offer daily services.
(CKOM)
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!