RCMP training dogs to detect fentanyl; dog has already intercepted pills in B.C.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
INNISFAIL, Alta. — The Mounties say they are training dogs to detect the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl, and they say the training has already paid off.
The RCMP says one of the three dog teams presently trained has already intercepted 12,000 tablets in B.C.
The training of all 139 RCMP narcotics profile dog teams across Canada is expected to be completed by mid-July at it's centre in Innisfail, Alta.
The RCMP says it has transformed pure fentanyl into a diluted liquid form, enabling the dogs to train with the real smell of fentanyl with no risk of inhaling it.
Fentanyl is an opioid about 100 times more toxic than morphine which can cause serious harm, including death.
Police are warning drug users that dealers also use it in tablets made to look like prescription drugs or cut other drugs such as cocaine and heroin with fentanyl.
"I do believe the Canadian population is safer because of our new fentanyl dog training," Inspector Akrum Ghadban, officer in charge of the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre, said in a release." "By keeping more fentanyl off the street, we save Canadian lives."
Most Popular
-
Deal gone wrong: Nova Scotia court to decide how to split $100K grand prize
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse
-
Trump gave a Black History Month speech about the persecution of Donald Trump
-
Man, woman killed after head-on crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 103
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!