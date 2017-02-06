Federal government approves three supervised injection sites in Montreal
OTTAWA — Health Canada has authorized three supervised injection sites in Montreal.
Canada currently has two drug injection sites in Canada — both in Vancouver — and existing laws allow such sites to operate only in exceptional circumstances.
Currently, applicants for new injection sites must provide medical and scientific evidence of benefit, along with letters from provincial health ministers, local police and regional health officials.
In December, the Liberal government announced legislative amendments designed to remove 26 requirements for supervised injection sites introduced under the previous government.
Health Minister Jane Philpott says the changes will make it easier for supervised injection sites to be established while adhering to criteria set out by the Supreme Court of Canada.
Her department says international and Canadian evidence shows consumption sites, if operated properly, can save lives without increasing drug use or crime in surrounding areas.
