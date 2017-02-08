Across the continents for a perfect partner: A truly epic modern love story

When Emily Beaton, 31, moved to Kuwait in 2013 to find adventure and mend a broken heart, she never predicted she’d find love.

Alone in a new country, the English literature teacher (who is teaching at a private British school), went online to make new friends. She met Rob LeHaie, 38, a military man from Michigan — two hours away from Beaton’s hometown of London, Ont. She was smitten.

“He’s so intelligent and articulate and wanted to talk about books,” she says.

There was only one snafu: As a result of a high terror threat level, LeHaie wasn’t allowed to leave the military base.

“(We spent our evenings) on Facetime and Skype calls. All we could do is talk,” she says. “We had an old-fashioned courtship with a modern twist: It was months before we met.”

Three months, in fact, before they began their first date in the unlikeliest of places: Halfway around the world at a Tucson, Arizona airport restaurant.

LeHaie had returned stateside, so Beaton planned her trip home with a stop-over near his military base.

“When I first met him, I hadn’t slept in 31 hours. I hadn’t showered in 31 hours. And the airline lost my luggage,” she says. He was waiting for her at the luggage carousel in his military uniform. “And (I thought) I’ve seen this in a movie. When I met him, I just relaxed.”

But it wasn’t one meal. The date spanned three cities in two countries over two weeks. After dinner, the pair boarded a plane to Michigan and spent a week with his parents before venturing to Canada to see her relatives. “It was an amazing first date.”

They returned to Tucson where they spent 18 hours together, before Beaton boarded a plane back to Kuwait. “It ripped my heart out.”

Six weeks later, while she was on a course in the U.K. to complete her PHD, he flew out to meet her. With a ring inspired by one of her favourite novels (as well as a copy of Pride and Prejudice), he proposed.

“Kuwait’s rules are if you’re a couple and you want to live together, you have to be married,” she says. “So I used to joke, if you want to be with me, you know you have to marry me?” So, he did.

Then, in a potentially tragic twist, he was told he was being sent to Syria, she says. “They told him to get his affairs in order.”

Six months after meeting online, they tied the knot in a small ceremony near where they first met in person. (A last-minute surgery shelved his deployment to Syria, she adds. Now they plan on having a big wedding this coming summer.) After spending the summer together, they see each other every six to eight weeks, and talk on the phone each morning and evening.

LeHaie is set to retire from the military in November, Beaton says, and will join her in Kuwait until her contract is up at the school is up.