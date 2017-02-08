How Juliet helped Canadian author Glenn Dixon heal his heartbreak

Tell me the backstory – how did this adventure come to be? I originally went to Verona three years ago. I answered letters for a couple of weeks. It was supposed to be research for a short piece, but it became a whole book. What captivated you about this tradition of letters to Juliet? I’d taught Romeo and Juliet for 20 years as an English teacher. In the back of our school textbook, there was a little essay on the letters to Juliet. I often thought it would be funny for a guy to go to Verona and work with these legendary secretaries of Juliet. They’re a remarkable group of Italian women.

Did you bring home any of the secretaries’ wisdom and apply it to your life?

Originally, I’d never intended on having this be a part of the book, but it became unavoidable. On that first trip to Verona, I wrote my own letter to Juliet.

I was in love with a woman for an embarrassing number of years. We were best friends, but she was never in love with me. When I went to Verona the first time, she had just become single again. So I wrote a letter. The gist was “After all these years being friends, how can we nudge this along into a romantic thing?”

There started to be parallels between my own life and Romeo and Juliet in the play. The tragedy of Romeo and Juliet hinges on the fact that a letter doesn’t arrive in time.

I wrote my letter to Juliet and I came back home to Canada. Seven months later, an answer appeared. And it was a good answer. But the timing was terrible. This woman I loved had become pregnant. The father moved in with her. My heart was broken. And that was just about the point at which I got the letter back from the secretary of Juliet. The letter came too late, just like in Romeo and Juliet. Just like Romeo, I went charging back to Verona. I thought, I’m not through yet. This is not going to be the end of my story. There has to be something more.