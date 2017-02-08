Know your eggplant from your peach: Decoding those flirty texts
Today’s text-based flirtations are an inscrutable mix of acronyms, secret codes and emojis that you might need to Google Translate your way through.
If Shakespeare were at work today, his sonnets may have read, “Shall I compare you to a peach emoji?”
Today’s text-based flirtations are an inscrutable mix of acronyms, secret codes and emojis that you might need to Google Translate your way through. Here are a few definitions to help:
LTR: “long term relationship,” as in, go ahead and think about that fourth date.
NSA: a “no strings attached” sexual encounter; warning: actual strings may be attached.
DFMO: “dancefloor makeout”; minimal dancing required.
DTR: “define the relationship” — because an exclusive relationship is stressful enough without texting three complete words.
HRU: “how are you?”, note: nobody is expecting a genuine answer to this.
VGL: “very good looking”, as in “be warned that I am the kind of person who calls myself ‘very good looking.’”
HWP: “height/weight proportionate,” a.k.a. the H&M “medium.”
CD: “cross dresser”; if you read this as “compact disc,” you are in over your head.
Eggplant emoji: A euphemistic way to refer to the male genitalia that makes it impossible to grocery shop without giggling.
Peach emoji: A bum that upholds unrealistic body image standards.
