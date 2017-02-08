Sext like an expert

It’s modern love: Half of adults admit they regularly send and receive sexy messages and pictures. A good portion of the other half would likely give sexting a spin if they weren’t so worried about how hard it is to keep digital images under lock and key. You can be betrayed by a person (i.e. revenge porn) or by leaky technology (the great iCloud hack of 2014). Andrea Slane, a law professor at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology and expert in online privacy and cyberbullying, has five tips for making sexting safer.



Set ground rules

It shouldn’t need to be said, but have the conversation anyway: Before you do it, tell the partner you’re sharing images for that person’s eyes only, no one else’s.

“That certainly will work against the person who shares images without consent, if it does end up coming to the attention of the law,” Slane said. And if you’re the one receiving sexy pics: Unless the person has specifically said it’s okay to share, assume it’s not.



Protect your identity

A sexy facial expression is part of what people like about naughty pictures, but consider saving those for partners you truly trust, Slane said. If you’re sexting on a dating app with someone you don’t know that well, “the risk would seem to be higher the less you know.” So keep your face and any other identifying features out of sight. “If the person does share it further, it’s not as clear that it’s you so the damage is less.”



Secure your data — and your partner’s

This is a no-brainer, but password-protect everything. Check the privacy settings on your browser and any dating and messaging apps you’re using. Public Wi-Fi networks aren’t secure, so “Don’t sext at Starbucks,” Slane said. Find out if there are any settings on your phone, computer or tablet that automatically share photos and messages between devices, and turn those options off. And — this is important — make sure your partner does the same.



Know your options if something goes wrong



If an explicit picture of you gets out online without your permission, all is not lost, Slane said. The majority of web companies — including social media sites and even porn platforms — will voluntarily take down an image if you ask, she said. If that doesn’t work, there are legal options: Distributing an “intimate image” without consent is a criminal offence in Canada. Or you can sue. It’s harder to get so-called “revenge porn” sites to co-operate, especially if they’re based outside Canada. Slane suggests contacting the Office Of The Privacy Commissioner if you’ve been a victim of one of these slimy sites.



Take care of your mental health

If someone you sexted breaks your trust and shares images of you, it can be “devastating to your sense of safety and sense of self,” Slane said. But if it happens, don’t blame yourself or assume it’s going to ruin you forever.

Employers and school admissions officers are “starting to develop better norms,” when it comes to checking out people’s online history, she added: “They’re not supposed to be trolling the Internet looking for the dirtiest thing they can find.”

She also doesn’t agree with the abstinence-based approach to Internet safety advice, which boils down to “Don’t post it in the first place. Too bad for you, you suffer the consequences if it gets out there.”