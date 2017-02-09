Peter Mansfield, Nobel winner for work on MRI, dies at 83
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — Physicist Peter Mansfield, who won the Nobel Prize for helping to invent MRI scanners, has died at the age of 83.
The University of Nottingham released a statement from Mansfield's family on Thursday confirming his death a day earlier.
The London-born Mansfield joined the University of Nottingham in central England in 1964 as a lecturer in physics.
He shared the 2003 Nobel Prize in medicine with U.S. chemist Paul Lauterbur for their work developing magnetic resonance imaging, which uses magnetic fields and radio waves to generate 3-D images of the body's internal organs without potentially harmful X-rays.
In 1978, Mansfield became the first person to step inside a whole-body MRI scanner so it could be tested on a human subject.
Their work revolutionized the detection of disease.
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!