A look at taxes imposed by Obama's health care law
A look at the $1.1 trillion in taxes over 10 years imposed by former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. The revenue helped pay for the law's expansion of coverage to millions of Americans.
The revenue estimates are by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office and Congress' Joint Committee on Taxation. They could differ significantly from whatever Republicans propose in their effort to erase the law and replace it:
—3.8
—tax penalty on larger employers not providing health insurance to workers: $178 billion.
—annual fee on health insurance companies: $130 billion.
—0.9
—"Cadillac" tax on value of high-cost employer provided health insurance: $79 billion.
—deductibility of medical costs exceeding 10
—tax penalty on individuals who don't obtain health insurance: $38 billion.
—annual fee on makers and importers of prescription drugs: $30 billion.
—2.3
—$2,500 annual limit on employee contributions to flexible spending accounts for medical costs (cap grows with inflation): $32 billion.
—10
Note: Some figures measure slightly different 10-year windows.
