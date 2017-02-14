Three cases of measles confirmed in Halifax, investigation ongoing
HALIFAX — Health officials in Nova Scotia have confirmed three cases of measles in the Halifax area — the first time in nine years the highly contagious infection has been reported in the province.
The Nova Scotia Health Authority says it is investigating to determine how the three people became infected.
Dr. Trevor Arnason says it is rare to see cases of measles in Nova Scotia, and most people are protected by a vaccination.
Measles is a viral illness and most people fully recover within two or three weeks, however it can have serious complications for infants, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.
While the risk to the public is low, the health authority says it is important for those suffering from certain symptoms to contact the authority.
Symptoms of measles can include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, sleepiness, irritability, small white spots on the inside of the mouth and throat, and a blotchy rash on the face that spreads.
