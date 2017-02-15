Case of former Ontario nurse accused of killing eight patients put over to March
WOODSTOCK, Ont. — A former Ontario nurse accused of killing eight seniors had her case put over to next month after briefly appearing in a Woodstock, Ont., court by video on Wednesday morning.
Elizabeth Wettlaufer has been charged with eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault related to patients in her care.
Her lawyer said he received "substantial disclosure" on Wednesday and needs time to review it.
Police have alleged the crimes occurred over the last decade at three long-term care facilities in Ontario where the 49-year-old Woodstock, Ont., woman worked as a registered nurse, and at a private home.
The investigation into Wettlaufer began last September after authorities became aware of information she gave to a psychiatric hospital in Toronto that caused them concern, a police source has told The Canadian Press.
Wettlaufer is next scheduled to appear in court by video on March 3.
