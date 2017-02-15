Surgeons rude to patients may pose problem in OR, study says
CHICAGO — Surgeons who are rude to patients and others may pose a problem in the operating room, according to a study linking unprofessional doctor
The researchers say their results show why it's important to speak up when doctors behave badly.
Complications were most common in patients whose surgeons had received lots of earlier complaints about their
Post-surgery problems were 14
Some examples:
—A man reported getting this response when asking about his wife's upcoming surgery: "Look, your wife will die without this procedure. If you want to ask questions instead of allowing me to do my job, I can just go home and not do it."
—A caller reported seeing a doctor berate a nurse. "It was difficult to watch someone try to humiliate another person like that. I was embarrassed and it made me feel vulnerable."
These reports are sometimes gathered as part of a hospital's bid to improve the quality of its care. They're shared with doctors but typically not with patients, so it could be tough to find out in advance if your surgeon has had lots of complaints. But previous research has shown that sharing negative feedback with doctors can result in better
The study highlights why it's important for patients to report rude
The results were published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Surgery.
The researchers analyzed 2011-2013 data from seven medical
More than a dozen types of procedures were performed. There were almost 11 complications per surgeon on average. They included surgery-site infections, urinary problems, pneumonia and other problems that can be avoided when teams work well together, the researchers said.
Cooper said a surgeon's rude
An accompanying journal editorial said the study may help counter the perception that unsolicited complaints shouldn't be readily dismissed as subjective because they might reflect issues with patient care.
