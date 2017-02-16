Judge wants Alberta doctors to report unfit drivers after deadly crash at school
A
A
Share via Email
ST. PAUL, Alta. — An Alberta judge says the province should require doctors to report unfit drivers following a deadly crash at a rural school.
Provincial court Judge Karl Wilberg says in his fatality inquiry report that the tragedy could have been avoided if such a policy had been in place.
Richard Benson, a man who suffered seizures for a decade but rarely took his prescribed medication, continued to drive although he wasn't supposed to.
He had a seizure behind the wheel of his minivan on Oct. 25, 2012 and plowed into a lower-level classroom at a junior high school in St. Paul, east of Edmonton.
Three girls were pinned underneath the van.
Megan Wolitski, 11, died in hospital the next day and injured classmate Maddie Guitard died last year.
Wilberg says a computer system used by pharmacists should also be programmed to notify the registrar of motor vehicles when people receive anti-seizure or dementia medications.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!