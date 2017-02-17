Christmas-themed girls' pyjamas recalled due to flammability concerns
A
A
Share via Email
A line of Christmas-themed girls' pyjamas sold in Canada last year under the brand name Mini Zone Choc has been recalled over flammability concerns.
The pink two-piece sets had the phrase "Attrape moi si tu peux" printed on the shirt along with an image of an elf beside a Christmas tree.
The clothing sets had the model numbers PY120 F6 and PY120 F1 and were available in sizes 2 to 6X and infant sizes 12M to 18M.
Health Canada warns that children's clothing that catches fire from ignition sources such as stove elements, candles and matches can burn rapidly and cause serious burns.
No injuries involving the recalled pyjamas have been reported.
A release from Health Canada says approximately 354 pairs of the pyjamas were sold at Mode Choc stores and on its website between September and November of last year.
Most Popular
-
Ottawa woman looking for person who engraved rock with dog's name on N.S. beach
-
Old Fort Rouge watering hole to open doors as 'bold' new microbrewery
-
Nova Scotia man dies in workplace incident while shovelling snow from a roof
-
Drunk Halifax man arrested after yelling, swearing at teachers protesting outside Province House
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!