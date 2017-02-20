Life / Health

Cancer society hopes Saskatchewan government will pay for boys' HPV shots

REGINA — The Saskatchewan branch of the Canadian Cancer Society is hoping the provincial government will find some room in the budget for an HPV vaccination program for boys.

Human papillomavirus is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections, and can result in cancers on different areas of the body.

Donna Pasiechnik with the Canadian Cancer Society said HPV-related throat cancers in men have been growing rapidly.

She says the vaccination can prevent the majority of these infections.

Saskatchewan has had a program in place to provide HPV vaccines to girls since 2008.

About 80 per cent of all girls have received the vaccination.

(CKRM, CJWW)

 

