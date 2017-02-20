Teen suicide attempts fell as same-sex marriage became legal
CHICAGO — Teen suicide attempts in the U.S. declined after same-sex marriage became legal and the biggest impact was among gay, lesbian and bisexual kids, a study found.
The research found declines in states that passed laws allowing gays to marry before the Supreme Court made it legal nationwide. The results don't prove there's a connection, but researchers said policymakers should be aware of the measures' potential benefits for youth mental health.
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for all U.S. teens. Suicidal
Laws that have the greatest impact on gay adults may make gay kids feel "more hopeful for the future," said lead author Julia Raifman, a researcher at Johns Hopkins' Bloomberg School of Public Health.
The measures also could create more tolerance and less bullying, making these teens feel less stigmatized. Those effects could also benefit straight teens but more research is needed to determine how the laws might influence teen
The study was published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics .
The researchers analyzed data on more than 700,000 public high school students who participated in government surveys on risky youth
About 230,000 students reported being gay, lesbian or bisexual. The surveys didn't ask about transgender status. They included questions about suicide attempts, smoking and alcohol or drug use.
In 32 states that enacted same-sex marriage laws during the study, suicide attempts dropped 7
The study only included suicide attempts, not deaths.
The new work makes an important contribution to identifying how laws limiting gay rights may affect psychological and physical health, said Columbia University public health researcher Mark Hatzenbuehler.
But more research is needed to determine which teens are most vulnerable to policies that limit gay rights, he wrote in an accompanying editorial.
