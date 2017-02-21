Mosquito saliva vaccine? NIH tests new way to fight illness
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Wanted: 60 people willing to be bitten by mosquitoes to test a new kind of vaccine — one that acts against the bugs' saliva.
Rather than separate vaccines against Zika or other mosquito-borne diseases, the new approach aims to protect against multiple infections by triggering the immune system to rev up in response to the bite itself.
The National Institutes of Health is recruiting volunteers for a safety study of the experimental vaccine, being developed by two London companies.
Researchers at NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will give volunteers either vaccine or dummy shots. The volunteers must return later to NIH's Bethesda, Maryland, hospital to be bitten by mosquitoes through a special netted device. The mosquitoes are infection-free; researchers will track the volunteers' immune responses.
Most Popular
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!