Grieving Saskatchewan family angry convicted drunk driver moved to healing lodge

SASKATOON — A relative of a Saskatchewan family killed in a drunk-driving crash says the woman convicted of their deaths was transferred to a healing lodge one month after being sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Lou Van De Vorst tells Saskatoon radio station CKOM that he and his wife are angry after being informed by victim services of Catherine McKay's move.

Van De Vorst's son Jordan, daughter-in-law Chanda and their two children, two-year-old Miguire and five-year-old Kamryn, were killed in the crash just north of Saskatoon in early January 2016.

McKay pleaded guilty in June to four counts of impaired driving causing death and was sentenced the following month.

Van De Vorst says they knew the woman would eventually be transferred to the lodge, but figured she would spend at least three years behind bars first.

Correctional Services Canada won't confirm the transfer, but says indigenous inmates can be sent to a healing lodge to provide culture-specific services.

"We're hurt, we're angry, we're upset," said Van De Vorst. "To me the punishment doesn't fit the crime. Something's not right there."

Van De Vorst also worries the quick transition to the healing lodge sends the wrong message at a time when the Saskatchewan government is trying to curb drinking and driving in province.

"There has to be consequence enough to make people think twice about what their attitude is towards driving," he said.

Van De Vorst said he also learned McKay was receiving supervised day passes outside the lodge, although he's unsure why they're being issued.

Correctional Services Canada said it makes placement determinations based on the risk posed by an offender, their personal needs and potential for re-integration into society.

Factors such as employment, marital status, substance abuse, emotional stability and attitude are also considered.

In a statement to the radio station, CSC spokeswoman Joan Dunajski said "based on a healing and holistic approach, indigenous programs target offenders' needs in the context of indigenous history, culture, and spirituality, while at the same time addressing the factors related to criminal behaviour."

Van De Vorst said he hoped McKay would take advantage of every program the lodge offers to help better herself and prepare her for a return to society.