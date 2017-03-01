Life / Health

Crucifix to be back on view at Quebec City hospital following removal

QUEBEC — A crucifix is set to return to a Quebec City hospital after being removed following a complaint.

The Hopital du Saint-Sacrement says it will restore the religious sign after a request from the provincial Health Department.

The crucifix is expected to be put back up later today when the hospital is not as busy.

Meanwhile, a Quebec City man was arrested Tuesday night in connection for allegedly uttering threats against the hospital for removing the crucifix.

The hospital's about-turn comes a day after the Archbishop of Quebec expressed disappointment at the institution's decision to withdraw the crucifix from its premises after it received a complaint from a user.

In a letter to the archbishop, Cardinal Gerald Cyprien Lacroix, the hospital said it had no choice if it wanted to respect the "religious neutrality of the state."

Lacroix issued a statement Tuesday to voice his disapproval with the decision and said it constituted a lack of respect toward the history of the hospital, which was founded in 1927 by the Sisters of Charity of Quebec.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

My Money, My Choices

More Gail Vaz-Oxlade...