Crucifix to be back on view at Quebec City hospital following removal
A
A
Share via Email
QUEBEC — A crucifix is set to return to a Quebec City hospital after being removed following a complaint.
The Hopital du Saint-Sacrement says it will restore the religious sign after a request from the provincial Health Department.
The crucifix is expected to be put back up later today when the hospital is not as busy.
Meanwhile, a Quebec City man was arrested Tuesday night in connection for allegedly uttering threats against the hospital for removing the crucifix.
The hospital's about-turn comes a day after the Archbishop of Quebec expressed disappointment at the institution's decision to withdraw the crucifix from its premises after it received a complaint from a user.
In a letter to the archbishop, Cardinal Gerald Cyprien Lacroix, the hospital said it had no choice if it wanted to respect the "religious neutrality of the state."
Lacroix issued a statement Tuesday to voice his disapproval with the decision and said it constituted a lack of respect toward the history of the hospital, which was founded in 1927 by the Sisters of Charity of Quebec.
-
Splitting the bill the fair way: Why the higher earner should pay more
It comes down to math: The first step is to add your net incomes together. Then divide each individual income by this figure and multiply by 100.
-
Stop with the excuses: The first step to solving your money problems is facing them head on
So many people see the math of money as overwhelming. It isn’t. It’s Grade 5 math. Stop using this excuse!